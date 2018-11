GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Come out and celebrate your favorite super heroes at Grand Rapids Comic-Con.

The annual event is Nov. 9 to 11 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Friday from 2 until 8 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Download the official show app from Apple or Google Play. A printable version of the show program is here. Printed copies will be available at the show.

For more information, visit www.grcomiccon.com.

