As Michigan reopens, a virtual hiring event connects job seekers with employers

Two virtual job fairs are happening this month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Works! is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25. The hiring event will connect employers who have urgent hiring needs with job seekers. This is the third virtual job fair West Michigan Works! has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the virtual events has featured over 30 employers and hundreds of job openings. Registration for job seekers opens on June 15.

As Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order is lifted, businesses are reopening and people are going back to work. However, many individuals may not have a job to go back to due to permanent layoffs and closures related to COVID-19.

“Our virtual job fair concept is a proven model to efficiently and safely connect job seekers with companies who have immediate needs to increase their workforces to meet demand,” said Amy Lebednick, business solutions director, West Michigan Works!

Available positions range from entry-level to highly skilled. Participating employers represent the manufacturing, health care, IT and retail industries. Some of West Michigan’s largest employers, including Mercy Health, Kraft Heinz, Perrigo and Amazon, are registered.

During the week of June 15, job seekers can register for 15-minute phone interviews with local employers to discuss their skills and qualifications as well as learn more about current job opportunities.

“We are encouraging job seekers to have their resumes prepared and to research the companies before meeting with hiring managers,” said Lebednick. “West Michigan Works! offers free virtual resume resources on our website and have talent development specialists available to help candidates prepare for interviews.”

Companies representing Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon and Ottawa counties are participating in the virtual job fair. Interested job seekers can view the list of participating employers and register for phone interviews on the West Michigan Works! website: HERE.

Spectrum Health is Hiring

What: Job seekers can sign up for a 20-minute phone call to discuss job opportunities and your qualifications and experience. Open Positions include cook, nutrition services associates and environmental services associates. Full & part-time opportunities with varying shifts available. No health care experience required. Onsite training provided.

When: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 8 am - 4 pm

