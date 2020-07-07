July events in West Michigan

No matter where you look, there's always something exciting happening in West Michigan.

If you're looking for something new and exciting to do, look no further. The West Michigan Tourist Association shared some fun ideas on how to enjoy this summer right here in the Mitten State.

Classes at the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland has summer classes scheduled to get your kids connected with animals this summer! They have classes for kids from ages three to 16, and have new safety measures in place for all visitors. You’ll see limited lines, marked locations for animal visits, enhanced sanitation, and more.

BattleGR Summer Camps

Battle GR is holding 3-Hour Summer Camp sessions this month, at various locations around Grand Rapids. It's designed for kids ages 7 and up, and they'll get to experience Laser Tag, Archery Tag, and Battle GR's new mobile Video Game Theater. You can register your camper ahead of time on the BattleGR website.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts

If you want to bring summer camp home this year, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts has special "Art Camp Kits" you can buy and bring home, and they're packed with supplies and instructions for hours of arts and crafts! Order your art camp kit online for pickup at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.

Have a Stay-cation!

If you're looking for local places in West Michigan to explore this summer, WMTA's West Michigan Stay-cation guide has been expanded with ideas for tons of hidden gems throughout the area to explore. Whether you want to head to Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Traverse City, or anywhere in between, check out the Stay-cation guide for ideas of things to discover while you're there!

Grab a camera and explore

This year's West Michigan Photo Contest has just kicked off, and you're invited to enter your best West Michigan photos, for a chance to win some great prizes! Don't worry if you haven't done much travelling this year, there's no date requirement for when the photos need to be taken to enter, so go ahead and pull out your best photos from a past vacation in West Michigan. You can find all the prizes and rules here, and just make sure to send your photos in by July 28th!

