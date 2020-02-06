June activities from the West Michigan Tourist Association

Courtney Sheffer shows us a couple of fun activities for families to check out this June.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lakeshore Museum Center

The Lakeshore Museum Center has been busy at home creating some fun content for you to check out. They have two new video series, with "Not Your Kid's Science Class" and "Settler Science." Don't let the names scare you off if you aren't a science buff; these videos are sure to teach you a thing or two in a fun new way! The museum also has a new activity for your next walk or drive around your own town! Their architecture scavenger hunt allows kids and adults to learn about and look for different styles of architecture, as well as many architectural elements You can download your copy to print from the Lakeshore Museum Center's website

Make a Mask, Make a Difference

Get creative for a good cause with the Oliver Art Center! Create a handmade face mask, and mail it in to the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort before July 6th to enter. Masks should be latex free, made of breathable fabric, and washable. Masks will be judged on overall creativity and originality, with cash prizes in both the adult and youth category. Once the contest is done, all mask submissions will be donated to local organizations who need them for their employees and volunteers.

West Michigan Small Town Stay-cation Guide

If you're thinking of staying closer to home for your summer vacation this year, we've put together a "Small Town Stay-cation Ideas" guide for West Michigan. It showcases 40 small towns throughout the area, with ideas of places to stay, things to do, and where to eat & drink. Check it out for ideas of where to get off the beaten path, and discover some of West Michigan's best hidden gems this year.

