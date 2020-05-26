It's virtually Prom

Kent County students hold virtual prom for all Juniors and Seniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Graduating seniors have miss out on so many iconic High School moments during the pandemic but a group of Kent County High School students are saying, enough!

They've put together a county-wide virtual prom for all Juniors and Seniors in Kent County complete with Prom Queen and King, best dressed, a red carpet to show off your Prom style and many prizes to win.

ATI, which stands for Above The Influence is hosting the virtual prom as part of the Kent County Prevention Coalition. It's free and open to all juniors and seniors in Kent County and beyond.

Since the pandemic ATI has been hosting many virtual events which have grown from a virtual audience of 500 to 1,500. And they are expecting this Friday's ATI Virtual Prom to be just as big if not bigger.

When: Friday May 29, 2020 6:00p

What: Enter the “ATI Virtual Prom,” a 2-hour live “Zoom” event, free and open to high school juniors and seniors who register. Participants are encouraged to get creative, quarantine style, with hair, makeup and attire, recording themselves stepping out onto their “red carpet porch,” and more. In keeping with a typical prom experience, organizers will announce a `Prom King and Queen,” and offer many give-aways during the virtual prom experience.

Where: All Social Media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

Who: All High school Juniors and Seniors

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.