We have built-in immune responses to help defend our system when we catch a virus or bacterial infection.

The trick is ~working~ with these immune system responses to ensure we can defend our body from further debility and return to everyday life just as strong as before.

Here’s a general game-plan for you to consider BEFORE you start to get sick so you can choose helpful strategies to support your immune system, recover more quickly and get back to the game of life.

Learn more from Lisa Rose at burdockandrose.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM