Living Better In Your Home

Designer Leslie Hart - Davidson offers us some great tips.
Experience of living/working/schooling in one space is overwhelming
• Before the Pandemic, we could look at a beautiful room and think “so pretty!”—now we know the truth about how a space actually works
• Leslie's book It's Not Your Room, it's You has a chapter dedicated to TALC, an acronym for Texture, Acoustics, Lighting and Convection
• TALC principles address the function of a space to make it FEEL as good as it LOOKS
More information can be found HERE