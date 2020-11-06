Living Better In Your Home

The design principle of TALC

Designer Leslie Hart - Davidson offers us some great tips.

Experience of living/working/schooling in one space is overwhelming

• Before the Pandemic, we could look at a beautiful room and think “so pretty!”—now we know the truth about how a space actually works

• Leslie's book It's Not Your Room, it's You has a chapter dedicated to TALC, an acronym for Texture, Acoustics, Lighting and Convection

• TALC principles address the function of a space to make it FEEL as good as it LOOKS