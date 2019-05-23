MUSKEGON, Michigan — The spectacle of live concert events is portrayed vividly in Paul Jendrasiak’s photography.

Over 25 years, he has chronicled the appearance of nationally and internationally recognized musical performers as they made their way to Michigan. With his camera and a pit pass, he has made a career of capturing the energy, passion, and visual excitement of the live concert experience.

Jendrasiak’s work has appeared in Music Revue and GRNow and internationally through Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, RIP Magazine, Hit Parader, Kerrang, BURRN, and Young Guitar, and in Ernie Ball campaigns among many other music and entertainment publications.

Thursday, May 23, 5:30 – 8:00 pm

Reception: 5:30 pm

Talk by the Artist: 7:00 pm

Rock out and celebrate the roll out of this show of up-close concert stage photography by Paul Jendrasiak. Enjoy a talk by the artist at 7:00 pm. FREE COMMUNITY EVENT

