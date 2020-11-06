Mackinac Island's Annual Lilac Festival goes virtual

The Lilac Festival may have been canceled, but many events are still happening virutally.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Summer is arriving soon! And so is Mackinac Island's Annual Lilac Festival, to be hosted June 5-14, 2020.

While public aspects of the event have been canceled, the annual Lilac Festival Poster Contest is still on—upholding the tradition of the winning poster being available for sale in stores throughout the island. Additionally, the planning committee is developing several virtual events for fans from around the world to take part in the 72nd Annual Lilac Festival.

The goal is to bring everything but the sweet smell of the lilac blooms into the homes of fans and Mackinac Island supporters celebrating remotely. It really is a remarkable time on the island, and they are going to do everything they can to recreate this experience virtually.

More information can be found HERE.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.