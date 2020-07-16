Jazz up your backyard celebrations

Little Dreamer's Sleepovers gives your outdoor celebrations a personal touch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've got something to celebrate, then why not get create with an outdoor tent party?

Little Dreamers Sleepovers has some fun ways for you to do that from birthday parties to backyard weddings.

Little Dreamers has adapted to COVID-19 with sanitizing between parties including having a three day space between parties ensure safety for everyone.

