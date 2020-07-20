x
Makeover Monday: New look for the hot days of summer

See a local woman's new look as she trades in her long locks for a shorter style.
Credit: Matt Flora Hair Studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you still dealing with quarantine hair?  It might be time to get a whole new look for summer. Matt Flora from Matt Flora Hair Studio shows us one local woman's dramatic transformation.

If you'd like to get a hold of Matt, he has 2 locations: 

  • Allegan: 141 Brady Street. Any questions, call them 269-355-1094
  • Hudsonville: 2874 Port Sheldon Suite B. Any questions, call them 269-355-1094

Check out the studio's website at mfhstudio.com

