Bubbling over

Mawby Wine introduces two new canned Bubbly flavors just in time for summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've been looking for something a little fresher to celebrate the warmer weather with then your in luck! Mawby Wine in Sutton's Bay just released two new summer flavors in their canned Bubbly. Sunlight and Tropic. Both flavors are infused with herbs and teas from Sutton's Bay area to give them a unique and refreshing flavor.

And while businesses have been given the go ahead to reopen by Governor Whitmer, Mawby Wines says it will be a few weeks before they will be able to reopen to customers with social distancing plans in place.

In the meantime, you can try out the new canned Bubbly flavors or any of their wines by picking them up curbside.

