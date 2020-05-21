How to make delicious kale salad for the whole family!

Sasha Zidar shows us how to make her delicious kale salad that is a hit at any gathering!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day weekend is almost here and though we all will be in quarantine, I have the perfect and healthy side dish for the whole family!

Kale might now be everyone's cup of tea, however, I believe my recipe will win over the hearts of many! It's easy to make and refreshing taste is perfect for the summer.

Ingredients:

A bushel of Kale

Feta Cheese

Bag of Honey Roasted Almonds and Cranberries mix (Can be found by the salad topping at almost any grocery store)

Dressing: (Double the batch if you'd like more dressing)

Half a lemon

2 tablespoons of Olive Oil or Avocado Oil

1 tablespoon of Honey

1/2 tablespoon of Dijon Mustard

Directions:

Make sure that your kale is fresh and crunchy, grab it by the stem and pull off the leaves into a strainer. After you have your desired amount of kale in the strainer, turn on cold water and massage the kale until it is tender and is broken down. Put your kale in your salad bowl.

Next, make your dressing in a separate bowl. Add the olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, and lemon together. Mix well and it should have a sweet and sour taste, should taste good!

This next step is optional, however, I think it's essential to giving the salad a nice added flavor. Take your honey roast almonds and cranberries and throw them on a pan on low heat for just a minute or two. They should get a little more toasted.

Then, add all your ingredients to the kale and top it off with Feta cheese. Put in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to chill. After 30 minutes it's ready for the whole family. Enjoy!

