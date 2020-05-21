x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

programs

Memorial Day party ideas

From bandana pillows to a hot dog bar, see ways to get creative this Memorial Day
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Homemade red-white-and-blue popsicles on an outdoor table.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's almost Memorial Day weekend.  We may be social distancing, but there are still plenty of ways to mark the day.  Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles by Adeina shares some Memorial Day DIY projects perfect for your backyard. She shows us some simple party decorations and also how to create our own hot dog bar.

For more of Adeina's DIY projects, visit www.creativelifestyles.tv or check out her social pages:

FB @adeinaanderson

Twitter @adeinaanderson

Pinterest @adeinaanderson

RELATED: Mother's Day craft projects

RELATED: Easy crafts to keep the kids busy

RELATED: Time to get creative this Independence Day

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.