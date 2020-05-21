Memorial Day party ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's almost Memorial Day weekend. We may be social distancing, but there are still plenty of ways to mark the day. Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles by Adeina shares some Memorial Day DIY projects perfect for your backyard. She shows us some simple party decorations and also how to create our own hot dog bar.
For more of Adeina's DIY projects, visit www.creativelifestyles.tv or check out her social pages:
Twitter @adeinaanderson
Pinterest @adeinaanderson
