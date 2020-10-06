Run when you want: Seaway run goes virtual

Mercy Health's Seaway Run goes virtual with race week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 39 years the Seaway Run has been a part of Muskegon's summer activities, but there's never been a year like this one. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing organizers to rethink the race. And like many others they've decided to go virtual with a race week.

The virtual Seaway Run will be held June 27th through July 4th. All you have to do is put on your race shirt and your bib and head outside or to your treadmill and run the distance you signed up for. Race organizers are askign that when you finish you snap a photo and post your results to Facebook or Instagram using #seawayrun2020.

Packet pick up is scheduled for Friday, June 19th at the Muskegon Farmer's Market from 3 to 7 p.m

And you'll still be able to celebrate your accomplishment. You bib number will serve as proof you ran and makes you eligible for a free beverage from Pigeon Hill Brewing Company!

The Seaway Run is a fundraiser for health and wellness initiatives in the Muskegon community led by the Muskegon YMCA and the Muskegon Rotary Club.

You can still register until June 15.

