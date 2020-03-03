GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The world is constantly changing and some of the skills needed for success are changing with it.

Michigan author, Maria Dismondy, is hoping to help parents make sure their kids are more prepared. She recently release of her new book called Sunny Side Upbringing.

Dismondy calls the book a simple parenting toolkit, and says it is designed to make lives easier and more fulfilled by keeping family values at the forefront of people's daily lives while they have toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary-aged children.

Sunny Side Upbringing is written in a away that is meant to be accessible and useful to busy parents. Dismondy says she took her best advice, research, ideas, activities, and educational resources and brought them all together for the parenting toolkit -- all the with goal of making parents lives easier and more fulfilled.

Sunny Side Upbringing is a month-by-month parenting guide full of content meant to help foster creative parent-child interactions that are rooted in the values that matter most to you.

You can purchase Sunny Side Upbringing on Amazon or on Maria Dismondy's website, www.mariadismondy.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram.