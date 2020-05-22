Local distillery offering Moscow Mule kits

The perfect adult beverage right at home and just in time for the start of summer!

BARODA, Mich. — With the unofficial start of summer fast approaching, Round Barn Winery-Distillery-Brewery in Baroda, Mich. is offering up an easy way to enjoy a classic Moscow Mule.

They've put together Moscow Mule kits that include everything you need for a refreshing drink as the weather warms up. The Mule Kits come with the following items:

Copper Mug or 2 Rock Glasses

2 Ginger Beers

2 limes

375 ML bottle of our DiVine Vodka

The kits are $29.99 and will be available while supplies last. Anyone interested in purchasing a kit must be 21+ to order.

Round Bard said they have Mule Kit pickups at the Round Barn Estate on Saturday, May 22.

