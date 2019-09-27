GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you forget where you put your keys this morning? Or have trouble remembering the name of your best friends daughter?

If you're younger than 60 chances are it's your brain fog is probably being caused by stress but for others it could signal something more serious like Dementia.

One of the biggest problems of dementia is that it's difficult to diagnose early. But a new clinical trial happening right here in Grand Rapids might help change that.

Dr. David Morgan, a professor of Transnational Science at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine has spent his career studying the causes of Alzheimer’s disease. His research has led to several clinical trials, including a vaccine and antibody injections, to activate the body’s immune response and stop the buildup of a protein called beta amyloid in the brain.

And now he is collaborating with the University of South Florida for a new study called Preventing Alzheimer's with Cognitive Training. The study will look at whether or not computerized training exercises or brain games can reduce the risk of dementia.

The clinical trial is taking place in Grand Rapids and they are currently looking for participants for the trial.

You may qualify if you:

Are 65 or older

Do not have any neurological disorders

Have not had a stroke or brain injury

Do not have mild cognitie impairment or dementia

If you are interested in learning more about the PACT Study you are invited to attend the open house:

Monday, September 30th

5pm - 6:15pm

MSU Research Center

400 Monroe Avenue NW

Grand Rapids, MI

For more information on the PACT Study you can call (616) 234-0952 or visit PACTstudy.org

