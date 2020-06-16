Free fudge!

Mackinac Island's Murdick's Fudge giving away a slice for National Fudge Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy National Fudge Day! And what better way to celebrate than with a free slice of fudge from Mackinac Island’s Murdick’s Fudge.

Murdick’s Fudge is open for the season, “Our family is thrilled to be making fudge again this season for visitors from every state and countries afar; and for those who come to enjoy the island for the day,” says Bob Benser, Jr. owner of Original Murdick’s Fudge.

Murdick's is offering up free slices of their Traverse City Cherry Fudge when you purchase this year's beautifully decorated water color five slice box.

Not worry if you can't make it up to Mackinac Island for National Fudge Day, you can still get your free slice by ordering online at originalmurdicksfudge.com and using the Promo Code: FudgeDay

The offer in stores on Mackinac Island and online runs Tuesday, June 16th thru Sunday, June 21st.

