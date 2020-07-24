Stand up in support of breast cancer

Muskegon's Stand Up for a Cure paddle boarding fundraiser goes virtual

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Like many events the pandemic has forced non-profits to re-think how to support the communities they serve because one thing is certain, COVID 19 can't cancel breast cancer.

That's why Stand Up For A Cure is going virtual this year. They're turning their highly successful 700 in person paddle boarding event into a virtual tribute to breast cancer survivors and fighters.

If you'd like to participate register for your $35 jersey that can either be mailed to you or you can pick up curbside. Then pick the fitness activity of your choice to participate, yoga, paddling (canoe, kayak, SUP, paddleboard), dancing, hiking, running, CrossFit, Pilates, or other wellness activities over 3 days. Then, share your experience on social media. All proceeds raised stay in the West Michigan community to help fight breast cancer.

If you post on Facebook or Instagram, tag @standupforthecure

If you post on Twitter, tag @standup4thecure

Use the hashtags #2020virtualSUFTC #SUFTC #keepstandupafloat that we can post on Stand Up For A Cure.

The virtual event takes place August 28th - 30th

