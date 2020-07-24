My West Michigan team says goodbye for now...

The My West Michigan team looks back at some of their fun moments together.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We announced it earlier this week, but for anyone who didn't hear, we want to let you know the gang here at My West Michigan is going on hiatus. An important part of our show is the live interaction between our team and our in-studio guests. It's just not as much fun to do a cooking segment on zoom when Kirk can't storm the set and eat it. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we operate. In an effort to make sure our employees stay healthy and safe... home studios, zoom interviews, and not allowing guests in our building are kind-of the "new normal" right now. We don't know how long that will be the case, so we're putting the show on hiatus for awhile.

The good news is you'll still be able to catch us doing other things. Kirk will be anchoring the noon news and launching a new segment in our 5 p.m. newscast. Val is going to be co-anchoring the 5 p.m. news and continuing her focus on health reporting. Catherine will continue doing segments with station clients which will air at noon and on weekends. Sasha will take her skills to the station's digital team. You can catch Laura weekdays on the morning news and at noon.

We're going to miss all of our regular viewers and guests, but please know the station is committed to bringing back the show when circumstances allow us to do it safely for everyone involved. Hope to see you all again soon!

