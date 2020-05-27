Taking The Mystery Out Of Wine

Don't get stressed over Red or White

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Jim Laughren is a wine expert and author of the book " 50 Ways To Love Wine More" he says it's easy to overwhelmed when it comes to the wine world.

The book offers readers 50 unique, exciting and accessible approaches and activities to help burgeoning wine devotees learn to love vino more – minus the usual intimidation. From sabering Champagne for fun (and fun!) to getting the most out of winery visits, to decanting with panache .