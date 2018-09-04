GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Registration is underway for Nana’s Run. This year’s fifth anniversary race will take place on May 5th, 2018, at 10:05 a.m.

The race will start on Monroe Avenue near Rosa Parks Circle and wind through downtown.

Registration is $30 before April 28 and runners who sign up before April 13 will receive a dri-fit race shirt.

The proceeds will continue to benefit the ALS Association of Michigan Chapter and the ALS Clinic at the Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences.

To learn more about the fundraising teams or to register for Nana’s Run, please visit www.nanasrun.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM