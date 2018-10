She's an entrepreneur, business owner, and the mom of two boys. Karen Smoots was also named 2018 Mother of the Year by American Mothers. She holds a U.S. patent for the Green Glove Dryer, a product she created to solve the problem of soggy gloves during the wet winter months. Nominations for 2019 Mother of the Year will be accepted Mother’s Day through November 15 at AmericanMothers.org.

