Say Cheese GR! New charcuterie board business launches during pandemic

A new cheeseboard business has launched, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lots of us found ways to keep busy during the pandemic but Chesley Thorn took it up a notch by starting her own business Say Cheese GR.

The charcuterie board shop is adding flavor to gathering all over Grand Rapids. Chesley says she was encourage by friends and family to give it a try because of her love of creating the delicious cheese boards. And it's been growing every since.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.