See an easy summer treat, perfect for the hot summer weather.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No Bake Blueberry Cobbler Ice Cream Bars

Yield: 12 Servings

Author: Sarah Bates | The Chef Next Door

These light and delicious ice cream bars are simple to make and are the perfect summer treat! Featuring Hudsonville Limited Edition Blueberry Cobbler ice cream, they will be the hit of your next BBQ or family gathering!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

5 Tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup granulated sugar

48 oz. carton Hudsonville Limited Edition Blueberry Cobbler ice cream

Fresh blueberries

Instructions:

I use boxed graham cracker crumbs in this recipe, but you can also use full sheet graham crackers. Use a blender or food processor to grind them up, or crush them in a zipped plastic bag with a rolling pin. Mix the graham cracker crumbs, butter and sugar in a bowl until completely combined. Press the mixture into an 8- or 9-inch square pan, making sure it is tight and compact. Chill the crust in the freezer for about 2 hours. Allow the ice cream to soften on the counter for about 30 minutes. Remove the crust from the freezer and using a spatula, gently pour the ice cream onto the crust, spreading it out evenly. Place the pan in the freezer and allow to freeze until set, approximately two hours. Cut the dessert into squares, then top with fresh blueberries. You can also scatter the blueberries on top of the dessert before cutting.

For more information, visit: chefnextdoorblog.com or hudsonvilleicecream.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.