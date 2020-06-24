Big Changes In Store For Michigan Drivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Beginning July 1, drivers will need to determine their Personal Injury Protection based on the new state-mandated tiered coverage system, which replaces the previously required unlimited No-Fault coverage.
This change has major implications for drivers, from selecting coverage to pursuing claims to cover lifelong care following a catastrophic accident.
Liss, Seder and Andrews is Michigan’s leading No-Fault law firm, from securing benefits through litigation and mediation to helping families maintain and manage care.
The firm recently developed a guide to help drivers understand the upcoming changes in plain terms It can be found HERE
