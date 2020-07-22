Your Indoor/Outdoor Office Made Better With Tech

Gadgets to help step up your office game.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prepping for the fall? Ready for re-entry to your office? Staying at home to work remotely for good? We’ve got you covered with the latest tech that will keep you organized, creatively amped and collaborating for the best results.

For capturing your working remote memories, check out the OnePlus 8 5G UW with its three rear cameras. Ditch the DSLR and capture every moment in real-time from photo to video. This powerhouse smartphone is outfitted with a powerful processor and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Warp charge takes your battery from 1 to 50 percent in minutes – exactly when you need it as the camping action unfolds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ provide a great workhouse for sound. Equipped with a woofer and tweeter in each earbud for deep bass that won't overpower the high and mid-tones. With a two-way dual dynamic speaker, you know you're getting superior sound in a small package. Get up to 11 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge. And if you need even more, simply pop the earbuds into the wireless charging case for an additional 11 hours.

Want some self-care while you’re working? Track your activity the Fitbit Charge 4 SE. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions inside or outside. The daily dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more. Built-in GPS allows you to track your pace and distance – so if you’re worried about sitting too much, this device will help get you up and running.

