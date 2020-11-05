GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stuck at home with nothing to watch? Jackie Solberg gives you the scoop, from a parent's perspective, on the movie "The Half of It" which is now on Netflix.

Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: May 1, 2020

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 11+

Sexual Content: Moderate

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Will Kids Like It? Yes

"How many people find perfect love?" That's what teenager Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) often wonders. Ellie is a very bright and intelligent teen who lives in a small town in the Pacific Northwest. Ellie not only studies hard but also takes care of her widowed Chinese father, who barely speaks English. Money is tight for Ellie and her father so Ellie secretly writes school papers for other kids, and makes a nice income doing it. When Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) asks her to write a paper, it's not for school. It's a love letter to Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire), the girl of his dreams. However, things get complicated when Ellie discovers that she's attracted to Aster as well. Is that her perfect love?

The film will spark some great parent/child conversations regarding relationships between friends and lovers.

Sexual Content: Moderate

Characters kiss...same sex and opposite

There are conversations about being gay.

A lesbian relationship emerges.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

A character is slapped.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

We hear "hell," "damn," "s--t," and "crap."

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

We see teens drinking at a party. One character drinks too much and vomits.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall this is a funny and insightful movie for pre-teens and teens.

For more of Jackie's reviews, visit www.boxofficemom.com

RELATED VIDEO:

Check out these other Box Office Mom reviews on My West Michigan:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.