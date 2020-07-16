Enjoy The Great Outdoors With Tech

Gadgets to make it a little easier

Bug mystery? Plant ID needed to check on rash first aid? Looking for hidden treasure? Your smartphone can help you do all this and more. If you’re finally headed out to enjoy the 12 weeks of summer sun, Verizon can help you with tech that makes the most sense outdoors.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW makes every memory count. Single Take AI utilizes each camera lens for multiple stills and videos every time you take a shot. It even determines the ideal lenses, effects and filters for your environment, so you capture the best of every moment, every time. Take hi-res images at an incredible distance. Whether you want to zoom in from far away or magnify the details of close-up objects, the new 30x Space Zoom does so with impressive power and clarity. And you can share your shots using ultra-fast 5G.

While you’re on the trail, prep for the unknown with the First Aid app. Simple step-by-step instructions can serve as a backup for simple first aid scenarios. Also included are preparation tips for major emergencies such as hurricanes, earthquakes and tornadoes, as well as integration with worldwide emergency phone numbers so you can call for help right from the app, which is also available in Spanish.

The Google Pixel Buds with wireless charging case are ergonomically designed and come with three ear tip sizes. They're water and sweat-resistant, so hikes in your city, state and national parks are no problem – no matter the distance and weather. The long-range Bluetooth lets you use these buds up to 100 yards away from your phone in case you need to pace and think!

For kiddos, Verizon’s exclusive GizmoWatch 2 is the must-have summer accessory for fitness and safety. Kids can use GizmoWatch 2’s fun fitness tracker to count steps and parents can set encouraging goals. Real-time location and geo-fencing features allow you to stay on top of the GizmoWatch 2’s location right from a guardian’s paired smartphone using the GizmoHub app. Set up GPS boundaries for playtime outside and receive alerts when your child exceeds them – or use the real-time location function to track your child’s movements.