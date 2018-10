HOLLAND, Mich. - Today's #PascuaPitstop heads to Holland. Waverly Stone Gastropub is the first gastropub located in the former home of 8th Street Grille.

As co-owner Chef Ed Westerlund explains, the new restaurant was named after the stone that covers the face of the building and a quarry located off Waverly Road that was active in the late 1800s and early 1900s. With several of the downtown buildings constructed using waverly stone, the family saw it as a way to celebrate Holland and its rich history.

Patrons can expect a brand new, globally-inspired menu, signature beverages and a full bar. Waverly Stone Gastropub is a family-run business. Ed's son Andrew helps to create the food in the kitchen and Jeff Westerlund showcases some of the fall cocktails.

