Looking for the perfect patriotic recipe for the holiday weekend? Look no further!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Having friends and family over for the holiday weekend? Why not give them a sweet red, white, and blue treat.

Sarah Bates at Chef Next Door shows us how to make a dessert perfect for your holiday weekend guests.

Patriotic Ice Cream Parfaits

Yield: 4

These Patriotic Ice Cream Parfaits are loaded with layers of pound cake, Hudsonville American Fireworks Ice Cream, and lots of colorful fresh fruit! It’s the perfect patriotic summer dessert!

Ingredients:

2 cups cubed pound cake

48 oz carton of Hudsonville’s American Fireworks Ice Cream

2 cups fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

Whipped cream

Sprinkles, optional

In a parfait glass, add about 1/2 cup of pound cake cubes. Top with two to three scoopfuls of ice cream, then add fresh fruit. Top with whipped cream and sprinkles, if desired. Repeat this process to make a total of 4 parfaits.

