GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Having friends and family over for the holiday weekend? Why not give them a sweet red, white, and blue treat.
Sarah Bates at Chef Next Door shows us how to make a dessert perfect for your holiday weekend guests.
Patriotic Ice Cream Parfaits
Yield: 4
These Patriotic Ice Cream Parfaits are loaded with layers of pound cake, Hudsonville American Fireworks Ice Cream, and lots of colorful fresh fruit! It’s the perfect patriotic summer dessert!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cubed pound cake
- 48 oz carton of Hudsonville’s American Fireworks Ice Cream
- 2 cups fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
- Whipped cream
- Sprinkles, optional
In a parfait glass, add about 1/2 cup of pound cake cubes. Top with two to three scoopfuls of ice cream, then add fresh fruit. Top with whipped cream and sprinkles, if desired. Repeat this process to make a total of 4 parfaits.
For more information, visit: www.hudsonvilleicecream.com/scoop-locator/ or Chef Next Door.
