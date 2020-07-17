Camera Shop Muskegon Offers Another Photo Challenge

Capturing the best of West Michigan!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's another week and it's time yet again for another photo challenge!

This week Justin Stubleski, from The Camera Shop Muskegon offers up some great advice and tips for capturing "The Best of West Michigan." Here's what he had to say:

1. Grab your cell phone or camera and get ready to capture the absolute "Best of West Michigan".

2. Share your images with us! Email your captures to photochallenge@camerashopmuskegon.com. Let us know what camera, lens, or phone you used to capture your images.

3. Join us Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at 5:15 PM for a Facebook Live Tips & Tricks recap for the "Best of West Michigan".

4. Tune in to our Facebook LIVE "Best of West Michigan" Photo Challenge photo review on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at 5:00 PM.

"Best of West Michigan" Photography Photo Tips:

1) Inspiration - As always, start with research! This will probably be the easiest part! I always begin with a simple Google search. In this case search for "Michigan Photography". Click on the image tab and look through all the images you come across. As an alternative, try a search for your favorite place or local attraction here in West Michigan. You'll be able to see firsthand what other imagery others have created. This should provide you with enough inspiration to spur your creativity and aid you in creating some beautiful photographs.

2) Tell A Story - The most important thing about photography is the ability to touch your viewers' hearts and minds. Photography is more than simply tripping the shutter and creating an image, it's about telling a story. So when you are creating your images, make sure to capture the heart and soul of what you are photographing. Tell us the story that best captures West Michigan.

3) Lighting - Remember that photography means painting or drawing with light and the key to every successful photograph is the quality of light. The best light for creating memorable photography is found during the "magic hour", the light just after sunrise and right before sunset. I would encourage you to photograph your "Best of West Michigan" during these times. However, feel free to shoot at any time. These tips are merely suggestions, don't allow them to hinder your creativity, allow them to inspire.

4) Angles & Perspective- Perspective is key in how you present and tell the story of what you're photographing and presenting to your viewer. Perspective is key in creating creative interesting photographs. Shooting from eye level can create some great images, but try and show the viewer something new. Try shooting from a higher point of view. Shoot for a low point of view. Most of us are stuck on the ground at eye level, so show us something we don't normally see.

5) Lines, Shape, & Details - Keep your eyes peeled for horizontal, vertical, diagonal, and curved lines. Lines can lead your viewer into and through your image, create and imply movement, and influence your viewer's emotions. Remember the saying, "The devil is in the details." If you come across any implied shapes or details, focus on them, playing with composition, and filling the frame. These elements will influence how your viewer find their way through the photograph that you end u creating.

6) Abstraction - Try showing us the "Best of West Michigan" in a way we have never seen it before, abstracted. The closer you get to something the more unrecognizable it becomes. We shouldn't be able to recognize what we are seeing immediately, but be able to piece it together with the subtle clues provided.

7) Color- Along with line, shape, and detail, color plays a powerful role in the humane psyche. Draw us into your images using contrasting colors, bright colors, or no color at all.

I hope you found these tips to be helpful in capturing this week's Facebook photo challenge, the "Best of West Michigan." We look forward to seeing what everyone captures over the next week! Stay creative everyone!

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.