"Pillow Books" are a thing!

Storytime with a twist!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leslie Hart-Davidson is best known for her home decorating ideas on My West Michigan. Since the stay at home order went into place, she is also sharing her Storytelling skills on Facebook.

Nightly Facebook posts on Leslie Hart-Davidson's personal page

Her goal is to entertain kids by reading a book, showing a fun custom sewn pillow, and offer show and tell. She even won a Hometown Hero award from the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity for the series