Plan a great summer staycation space

Adeina Anderson, from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shares tips for creating your own backyard staycation retreat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Start With Where To Put Your Staycation Retreat

The key is to make a plan, you know, measure twice, cut once. Or in my case redo it 3 times, and being the perfectionist that I am, do it again. I knew where I wanted to put it, I just didn’t realize how much of a slant my yard had. Be sure to level the ground completely before installing the pool and sandy area.

Having The Right Tools

You can rent them or buy them, I opted to purchase this rototiller, it was only $20 more to buy then to rent. I’m sure I will use it again. You will also need a shovel, rake, and good gloves.

Leveling Is Key

Once you level the area, put down weed killer and landscaper paper. This will stop weeds from coming up through the sand and into the bottom of the pool. I also put down bug killer to stop any fleas or crawly things from ruining my staycation retreat.

Creating The Beach

My first attempt at the beach only cost my around $50, but after realizing I needed some sand to help level everything out, the total was just over $100. I found the play sand and the pavers at Home Depot. The wood was from a few past TV segments I did. I plan to create a better deck area, but for now, this worked great.

Buy The Pool

There are so many pool options out there, but the availability is another story. I have to say, the quickest way to get a pool bigger then a small plastic kiddy pool was through Amazon. I found this 10′ x 7′ x 22″ pool for around a $100, and received it within a week.

Add Old Christmas Lights

I added old Christmas lights so we could swim at night. This was a pretty easy addition and cost me nothing. Just be sure to unplug it at night, saves on energy and keeps it safe.

Make Your Staycation Fun

Now the fun part, decorating your staycation area. I bought these colorful chairs on Amazon. Yes, Amazon was my hero throughout this staycation creation. I also purchased the umbrella and the beach towels from Amazon. Below are links to the items that I purchased. Check the prices when you click, the prices seem to be much higher in these pictures then what I paid. For the umbrella I only paid $69. The pool prices do range along with the shipping time, I paid $117 when I bought it. The chairs were only $24, but prices do change, so just do your homework.

Keep Your Family Happy And Safe With Their Own Beach Bucket

Create a bucket of safety items for your family. Whether they are going to the staycation in your backyard, or heading to a real beach, make sure everyone in your family stays healthy. You can find the buckets at your local dollar store or even on Amazon. Here are my top 5 items to put in my beach bucket.

Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic added to every day routines gives the peace of mind that sanitizing your nose helps protect you for up to 12 hours, so being outside is stress free and fun. Big Beach Towel Sunscreen Water Snack

Beach Towel Holder

Create this fun and easy beach towel holder with a few items you may already have.

Items Needed

Fence picket – I cut mine in half, but you could use the whole thing

Outdoor paint – I like the Deco Art brand

Contrasting paint color

Screw in hooks

Drill

Thick rope or twine

Directions

Paint the wood picket, you can sand it first, but I like the rustic look. Let it dry and add your words at the top. I free-handed “Beach Towels”, but you could put everyone’s names or something else. After the paint is dry, decide where you want to put the hooks. Drill a small hole to get the hook started and screw it into the wood. Drill a large whole on each end of the holder, this is for the rope to hang it. Hang it on a fence or somewhere else. Hang your towels on it to dry after you get out of the pool.

Personal Smore’s Firepit

Smore’s are a staple when it comes to summertime treats. Why not create a separate smore’s cooker for everyone in your family. It’s safe, fun, and you don’t have to start a big fire on these hot summer days.

Items Needed

4″ Clay pot

3-4 Pieces of Charcoal

Marshmallows

Graham crackers

Chocolate bars

Popsicle Sticks

Tinfoil

Directions

Place the tinfoil inside the clay pot, be sure to cover the whole inside of it. Add the charcoal to the clay pot. Lite the charcoal and let it get hot. Place a marshmallow on a popsicle stick and roast it. Add the toasted marshmallow and the chocolate bar on to the graham cracker. Enjoy the yumminess.

Directions courtesy of Adeina Anderson. You can find more from Adeina at https://creativelifestyles.tv/

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.