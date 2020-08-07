Just a little fringe

Professional Stylist Michelle Krick's at home trick for distressing your jeans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's one of the hottest trends on jeans and shorts, the distressed hem. But you don't have to spend extra cash just to get the look.

Professional Stylist Michelle Krick shows us a simple way to get the look.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Scissors

Ruler

Marker

Denim jeans (no jeggings)

You'll also need a little patience. We suggest you fray the hems while binge watching two or three of your favorite shows to pass the time. But it is so worth it!

