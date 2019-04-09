This time of year we're usually starting to talk about ArtPrize but this year we've got a different style of art event to get excited about.

It's called Project 1: Crossed Lines and Kevin Buist the Project 1 Artistic Director talks with us about how this event is more than just art.

Amanda Browder

Project 1 will taking over different parts of the city as a way to bring the community together by crossing the lines that divide our city.

Starting on Saturday, Sept. 1, there will be a full day of one-of-a-kind performances and events. Begin at Rosa Parks Circle at noon to kick off the inaugural Project 1 exhibition with a headlining performance from BANDALOOP. From 2 to 5 p.m. enjoy the Martin Luther King Jr Park community kick-off with headlining performance by Jordan Hamilton.

While downtown stop in to see the All Art Works Show: Great Art at Great Prices at 37 Ottawa Ave NW from 10 to 6 p.m. where 200 artists of every career level are curated next to work by world-famous artists. The show is free and open to the public and all artwork is for sale and priced for new and experienced buyers. The show runs from September 6 through 10.

Evening programming includes an artist panel hosted at Critical Infrastructure at the Tanglefoot site. After the talk, the Disability Drag Show, presented by DisArt, be taking place at a venue to be announced.

See a full schedule of events here.

Olalekan Jeyifous

Project 1 runs from September 7 through October 27.

