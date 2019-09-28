GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've haven't already, smoke some kielbasa and roll your golumpki -- Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids wraps up this weekend.

The week-long celebration of Polish heritage and food started on on Saturday, Sept. 28 and goes through this weekend, ending on Sunday, Oct. 6.

There's already been a golf outing and a Kielbasa Eating Contest at Eastern Avenue Hall. On Saturday, Oct. 5 the annual Pulaski Days parade takes place.

There are 14 groups and halls participating in this year's Pulaski Days celebration in Grand Rapids. They include American Legion Post 459, Diamond Hall- St. Isidore Benevolent Society, Easter Avenue Hall, Jackson Street Hall-Polish National Aid Society, Knights of Columbus Council 3104, Kosciusko Hall, St. Ladislaus Hall, Polish Falcons of Grand Rapids, Sons and Daughters Club, Friends of St. George's Hall, St. Adalbert's Aid Society-Fifth Street Hall Grand Rapids, Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society/6th Street Hall, Vytautas Aid Society.

