Crafting isn't just for adults. The entire family can get in on the fun, and provide entertainment for hours.

Puppet Theater

Supplies:

Instructions:

Cut a square in the center of the board using scissors or a box cutter. An adult may be needed for this step.

Paint/decorate your theater however you want!

Attach a hook to both sides of your new window on the cardboard. Make sure this is on the back side.

Cut or trim a shower curtain or piece of fabric to fit the window. I draped mine over the rod.

If you have shorter dowels, you may need to tape them together first.

Tips:

If you cannot find dowels, consider using something else in a similar shape, like a stick, or a long wooden spoon.

Consider using paper towel rolls or toilet paper rolls taped together, or an old wrapping paper tube! Just make sure they will fit into your hooks.

Sock Puppets

Supplies:

Socks

googly eyes or buttons

Yarn

ribbon

Glue (I used a hot glue gun. Let an adult use it if you choose this option)

Markers

Felt (optional)

Instructions:

Pull one sock onto your hand to see the placement of the fabric.

Glue on eyes near your knuckles (use googly eyes or buttons, or draw them on!)

Cut out a piece of felt in a small half circle for a tongue & attach to the part of the sock in between your thumb and fingers.

Cut multiple pieces of yard to the desired length of your puppets hair.

Cut a smaller piece of yarn and use it to tie the other pieces together in the center.

Glue hair piece onto the top of your puppet.

Tips:

You can use markers to draw on parts of your puppet! Even the tongue!

Try using pipe cleaners as pieces of hair instead of yarn! Or maybe your puppet is bald!

You can make fun bows and accessories for your puppets with the scraps from this project.

Now it is time to put on a show!

