GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to bring out the fashion for a good cause! Rock 'N the Runway is this Saturday.

Veverly Austin is the mastermind behind this non-profit that helps women through their breast cancer journey and empowers the urban Grand Rapids community to take charge of their health.

Veverly Austin

Their mission is to increase health education and resource awareness among African American and Latino women with a portion of tickets sales going towards health education.

We were lucky enough to get a little preview of the fashions that will be a part of this year's show!

Here are the details for the event:

Rock'N The Runway

Sat, October 12, 2019

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

William C Abney Performing Arts Auditorium

3075 30th St SW

Grandville, MI

