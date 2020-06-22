Round Barn reopens with new guidelines

Popular destination reopens with new guidelines

BARODA, Mich. — Summer in Harbor Country’s wine region is back in full swing at Round Barn Estate, Round Barn Public House, Round Barn Filling Station, Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant, Tabor Hill Tasting Room and Free Run Cellars – Moersch Hospitality Group’s family of properties.

All locations have implemented social distancing and sanitation measures following Michigan and Centers for Disease Control guidelines as the state emerges from COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, and the Moersch Hospitality Group has found ways to create new customer experiences.

In addition to following Michigan and CDC Guidelines, each of our properties will ensure the following changes:

No more than 50% capacity inside the buildings, and on property grounds

All staff will wear masks and gloves

Continual cleaning, including a deep clean each night

Single-use menus

Floor markers to encourage distancing

Reduced seating and floor plans to meet social distancing guidelines

Only accepting credit cards at this time

