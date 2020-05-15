Stuck at Home Music Series: Leigh Kakaty from Pop Evil shares acoustic performance

Leigh Kakaty from the band Pop Evil shares an acoustic rendition of "100 in a 55."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Musicians from across the country have cancelled their tours and are now spending time at home just like the rest of us. Many have been been hitting the internet and hosting TV specials to share their music.

While we're stuck at home, we thought it would be fun to hear from some of our local artists.

Many musicians are still busy making music, including the members of Pop Evil. On Friday, in our Stuck at Home Music Series, Leigh Kakaty plays us an old favorite. It's "100 in a 55" -- Pop Evil's second single from their debut album Lipstick on the Mirror. Kakaty shares an acoustic rendition of the song for My West Michigan viewers.

For more on Pop Evil, visit https://popevil.com/

