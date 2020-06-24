Summer craft projects

See some simple DIY projects from Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is full of crafty ideas. Today, she shows us some crafts perfect for summer fun. Here are the directions from her website https://creativelifestyles.tv/

Drink A Lot Of Water

Tic-Tac-Toe

Create a Tic-Tac-Toe game with rocks from your yard, a log or piece of wood, or even a piece of cardboard. Be sure to have fun with the bugs you pick. I did lady bugs and bumble bees, but there are so many bugs you can choose from.

Items Needed

10 Flat rocks

Peice of flat wood, log, or cardboard

Deco Art Paint – Red, Black, Yellow, and White, off-white, and brown.

Small paint brush

Sponge brush

Deco Art paint marker – black

Directions

Paint 5 rocks to look like bumble bees and 5 rocks to look like lady bugs, or paint the bug of your choice. Let all paint dry between each color, at least 5 – 10 minutes. To paint the eyes, I used the back end of the small paint brush to make a white dot, and then a black dot in the middle of that. Paint the flat wood, log, or cardboard with the off white paint. Paint the outside of the object with the brown paint, bringing it outward to look like the edge of wood. After the paint is dry, draw a tic-tac-toe board with the paint marker.

Bowling Game

What a great way to recycle all those water bottles we have hanging around. This bowling game is so fun and easy to make and play with. You only need a few items to turn these bottles into the perfect backyard bowling alley.

Items Needed

10 Water bottles – emptied

2 – 3 Rocks for each water bottle

Deco Art paint – white and red

Ball big enough to knock the bottles down

Sponge brush

Directions

Paint the bottles white, let dry completely and paint 1-2 more coats. Let dry completely. Paint the tops of the bottles with 2 red stripes. Let the bottles dry completely and set the bottles up and have fun knocking them down with the ball.

Hopscotch

This fun game can be made out of so many things. You could use cardboard, stepping stones, or even paper plates. This is definitely a fun game for outside, but if you use cardboard or plates, you can certainly play it inside.

Items Needed

Stepping Stones, cardboard, or paper plates

Deco Art paint in various colors

Deco Art black paint marker

Sponge brush

Directions

Draw the numbers from 1 – 10 on the stones. Outline the numbers with the black paint marker. Lay the stones out ad have fun.

Cardboard Golf Game

I don’t know about you, but I have been ordering a lot of packages online. What does that have to do with this? This means I have a lot of boxes hanging around. Why not recycle those boxes by turning them into fun backyard games.

Items Needed

Big cardboard box

Scissors

Deco Art paint – red, blue, yellow, green, and orange

Deco Art black paint marker

Golf balls, I used the plastic ones

Golf club or a stick

Directions

Cut squares or holes out of the box, about 1 inch apart. Cut as many as you can, at least 3 – 4. Paint the outside of each square with a different color of paint. Draw the amount of points you get when you make the ball into the square.

Yummy Candy Filled Ice Cream Cones

This is such a fun treat to make. The kids will really enjoy making this DIY summer fun idea. You can fill it with your favorite kind of candy, or of course with your favorite ice cream.

Items Needed

Ice cream cones.

Wilton white chocolate flavored candy melts

Wilton melting pot or you can use the microwave instructions

Summer sprinkles

Starburst, or your favorite candy

Directions

Melt the white chocolate candy melts. Dip the tip of the cone into the melted white chocolate, be sure to cove the outside top of the cone. Roll the cone in the sprinkles. Fill the cone with your favorite candy or ice cream.

For more ideas from Adeina, visit https://creativelifestyles.tv/

