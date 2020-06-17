Taste Of Muskegon goes virtual

The city's annual tradition lives on.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon will take place this month with a new virtual format to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The festival will be different, but the mission remains the same, which is to showcase Muskegon's culinary excellence.

The 39 food trucks and restaurants participating in the 14th year of the festival include several of the Taste 2019 Plate Award winners:

Papa J's Chili Dog's (People's Choice - 1st place)

Rolling Stone Pizza (People's Choice - 2nd place)

Yodel's Frozen Yogurt (Kids' Choice - 1st place, Best Dessert - 2nd place)

Suttons Concessions (Kids' Choice - 2nd place)

Bone Ends (Best Taste - 1st place, Best New Bite - 1st place, Budweiser Best Beer & BBQ - 1st place)

The Only Cannoli (Best Taste - 2nd place)

Fatty Lumpkins (Best New Bite - 2nd place)

Hobo's Tavern (Best Dessert - 1st place)

Smokin' on the Lakeshore (Best Lite Bite - 2nd place)

Hamburger Mikey (Best Booth - 1st place)

Abeshi Ghanian Cuisine (Best Booth - 2nd place)

Many Taste favorites will be back for another helping of the festivities including:

Aldea Coffee

Big Reds BBQ

Curry Kitchen

Hey Sugar Cotton Candy Co.

The Lake House Waterfront Grille

Los Amigos Mexican Bar & Grill

Uncle Wayne's BBQ (Formerly A&E BBQ)

There are a large number of Taste of Muskegon rookies who are joining the event in this unique year:

Cafe 31

Corine's Cakes & Catering

Cortes Mini Donuts

Drip Drop Drink

Effin Bar and Grill

Gretchen's Kitchen

Heather's Kitchen

The Hideout

Hodgepodge Bake Shop

Holy Smokers BBQ

Kuntry Cookin'

Lombardo's Pizzeria & Sports Bar

Lott & Big Weezy's Kitchen

Lott on the Lakeshore Breakfast Snak Shop

Morat's Bakery

Mylan's Waterfront Grille

The Pizza Cone Trolley

Red Rooster Tavern

Savage Hog BBQ

Waffle Stix

Local restaurants will prepare a Taste menu of up to four feature items. You will be able to order a full portion of any feature item or a Taste flight with bite-size portions of the full Taste menu, all available as carryout. In order to make it possible to visit several restaurants, the festival will be extended to ten days.

"We are excited to have so many restaurants and food trucks joining us in giving the community something to celebrate this year," said Ann Meisch, Director of Taste of Muskegon. "This event, in particular, is a celebration of Muskegon itself, featuring many of our locally-owned businesses. The new format is allowing many restaurants to participate who find setting up in the park difficult. While this wasn't our original plan, there are some advantages and opportunities that we are finding this year that we think everyone will enjoy."

Taste of Muskegon, produced by the City of Muskegon, will take place on June 19-28.

To learn more about the restaurants and events at Taste of Muskegon 2020, visit their website at www.tasteofmuskegon.org.

