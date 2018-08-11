Candy Kiss Acorns
Ingredients:
- 1 bag Candy Kisses
- Chocolate Chips
- Nutter Butter Mini Cookies
- Small Chocolate Bar, for melting
Instructions:
- Line cookies up on cupboard.
- Melt chocolate, then open and dip each candy kiss in melted chocolate and press on cookies.
- Let them stand a little while to set up.
- Then dip chocolate chips into melted chocolate and press on the other side of the cookie.
- Ready to eat!
Very simple, but tasty! These would make a cute decoration down the middle of the table for Thanksgiving!
Courtesy: Kal Kamyszek
