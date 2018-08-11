Candy Kiss Acorns

Ingredients:

1 bag Candy Kisses Chocolate Chips Nutter Butter Mini Cookies Small Chocolate Bar, for melting

Instructions:

Line cookies up on cupboard. Melt chocolate, then open and dip each candy kiss in melted chocolate and press on cookies. Let them stand a little while to set up. Then dip chocolate chips into melted chocolate and press on the other side of the cookie. Ready to eat!

Very simple, but tasty! These would make a cute decoration down the middle of the table for Thanksgiving!

Courtesy: Kal Kamyszek

