GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Barre Code Grand Rapids is celebrating its second year in business next week.

From March 9 through March 15, there will be free classes and $10,000 in giveaways and popup events.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids is located in the Heritage Hill neighborhood, and offers several different kinds for workout classes, including traditional barre, Brawl, Bootcamp, and HIIT classes.

Brawl is a cardio kickboxing class designed to test your coordination and endurance. Bootcamp is designed to build functional strength and improve cardiovascular conditioning. HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, focuses on rounds of cardio intervals with functional strength training circuits interspersed.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids has also partnered with businesses in the area for daily events and raffles.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids is located at 547 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids. They have early morning classes starting at 5 a.m., midday classes and classed through the evening until 7:30 p.m.

If you want to book your spot in one of the free classes, visit The Barre Code's website or download their mobile app.

