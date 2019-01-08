HOLLAND, Mich. - It's something people tune into Discovery every year for. But now, Shark Week is even more exciting. For Thirsty Thursday, we thought we'd team up with our friends at Coppercraft Distillery in Holland and Saugatuck to mix up some shark-themed cocktails.

This is what they came up with:

Baby Shark:

-2oz CC White Rum

-1oz Fresh Lemon Juice

-.5 oz Blue Curacou

- Egg White

-Dash of Coconut Cream.

*Orange zest & Gummy-shark garnish

(An Ode to) Chrissie Watkins:

- 1.5 oz CC Citrus Vodka

- 1 oz Triple Sec

- .5 oz Sangria Syrup (can provide recipe if needed)

*Luxardo Cherry & Orange "Fin" Garnish

