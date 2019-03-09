There is always so much to do in West Michigan, and there is no shortage of places to go either. Courtney from the West Michigan Tourist Association is sharing some ideas for this September.

Harvest Festival at Lemon Creek Winery

For 35 years, Lemon Creek Winery has been spreading smiles and giving people a taste of delicious wine in Berrien Springs. On Saturday, September 7, the winery is hosting a Harvest Festival to celebrate. There will be live music, dancing, hayrides, a farmers market, craft vendors, and food during the family friendly event. Bring your own chairs or blankets and have the whole family listen to the music all day and enjoy the first feel of fall.

Michigan Irish Music Festival

Heritage Landing in Muskegon will be home to the Irish for a weekend in September. On September 12-15, the Irish Music Festival will be in full swing to celebrate 20 years. On Friday, you can get in for free if you get there between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. or you can get day passes or weekend passes here. There will be seven large covered stages where artists will perform everything from traditional Irish and folk music to contemporary Celtic rock. There will even be Irish dancing.

The Celtic Kitchen will be offering traditional Irish food and there will be activities for all ages, including arts and crafts, shopping, and performances on the dance stage.

Lewis Farms Sunflower Festival

From now until September 15, Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo in New Era is the home of beautiful and vibrant sunflowers as part of the Sunflower Festival. Admission includes a free stem, so you can take a sunflower home with you. You can check out the flowers, the corn maze, meet and pet some animals, and enjoy some tasty treats all in one trip.

The Haunt

The West Michigan Halloween favorite is opening up for the season on Friday, September 13. The haunted house recently moved to a bigger space with over 144 rooms to scare you in. There are some special nights scheduled for this fall including Ladies Night, kids days, and BLACKOUT after Halloween.

Harbor Country Fall and Winter Tours

If you are looking for a more laid back thing to do this fall, you'll want to check out Harbor Country. There are several tours you can participate in that highlight special activities and places open all year long in southwest Michigan. The “Undiscovered Season” brochures contain a master map to each open business, a Special Events Listing and Meal Specials that can be found throughout Harbor Country and the region. The six tours available are: Arts & Antiques Tour, Cheers and Beers Tour, Date Escape Tour, Family Field Day Tour, Fall Motor Tour and the Treasures and Tastes Tour. The tours will take you to great places like Gordon Beach Inn, Journeyman Distillery, and Dablon Winery using scenic byways and back roads, showing off the beauty of the area, especially in the fall.

