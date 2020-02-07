x
Thirsty Thursday: Patriotic cocktail

Nate Blury from Original Tin Cup Co. shows us two ways to make bomb pop cocktails.
Credit: Original Tin Cup Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a festive drink for the holiday weekend?  Nate Blury, Owner of Original Tin Cup Co., shows us how to make bomb pop cocktails for adults and a version for kids. 

Adult Version:

  • 1 1/2 Oz Lake Life Vodka
  • 1 Splash Blue Carico 
  • 4 oz Lemonade (I used fresh squeezed lemons and simple syrup) 
  • 3/4 Ounce of Grenadine

Kids Version:

  • 3/4 Ounce of Grenadine (Does not contain alcohol)
  • Blue Gatorade
  • Store-bought lemonade

For more information, visit www.OriginalTinCup.com

