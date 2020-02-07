Thirsty Thursday: Patriotic cocktail

Nate Blury from Original Tin Cup Co. shows us two ways to make bomb pop cocktails.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a festive drink for the holiday weekend? Nate Blury, Owner of Original Tin Cup Co., shows us how to make bomb pop cocktails for adults and a version for kids.

Adult Version:

1 1/2 Oz Lake Life Vodka

1 Splash Blue Carico

4 oz Lemonade (I used fresh squeezed lemons and simple syrup)

3/4 Ounce of Grenadine

Kids Version:

3/4 Ounce of Grenadine (Does not contain alcohol)

Blue Gatorade

Store-bought lemonade

For more information, visit www.OriginalTinCup.com

