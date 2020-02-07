Thirsty Thursday: Patriotic cocktail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a festive drink for the holiday weekend? Nate Blury, Owner of Original Tin Cup Co., shows us how to make bomb pop cocktails for adults and a version for kids.
Adult Version:
- 1 1/2 Oz Lake Life Vodka
- 1 Splash Blue Carico
- 4 oz Lemonade (I used fresh squeezed lemons and simple syrup)
- 3/4 Ounce of Grenadine
Kids Version:
- 3/4 Ounce of Grenadine (Does not contain alcohol)
- Blue Gatorade
- Store-bought lemonade
For more information, visit www.OriginalTinCup.com
