GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's #ThirstyThursday and Grand Rapids' oldest working brewery at The BOB is bringing back it's seasonal beer Friday night.

John Svoboda, head brewer at B.O.B.'s Brewery stopped by My West Michigan to talk about all things Peanut Butter Porter.

The B.O.B.'s Brewery is hosting a Peanut Butter Porter Release Party on Friday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 10 p.m. while guests pick up their four-packs. As an added bonus for those who pre-order, they will have a complimentary pig roast to enjoy when you pick up your beer.

Bartenders will also be crafting some Peanut Butter Porter cocktails.

